Police mobile attacked by drug peddlers in G-7

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory ICT had to face severe resistance while arresting drug peddlers in Sector G-7 here on Saturday.

ICT police on tip of raided den of drug peddlers in Chenab Market of Sector G-7 and recovered 500-gram charas from three drug pushers Yasir, Shahid, and Ibrar.

Meanwhile, other aides of the drug pushers attacked the police and ensuingly a fistfight broke out where the drug peddlers’ aides freely used kicks and fists at police personnel Shahbaz and Fakhar. The drug pushers and their aides also smashed Rescue 15 vehicle numbered GY-619.

The aides of drug pushers who attacked the police and Rescue 15 police mobile were identified as Zafarul Haq, a UDC in FIA and Raja Khalid, judicial personnel.

The federal police have decided to lodge a case against government employees and other aides for making resistance to police.