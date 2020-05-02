SHC Sukkur issues arrest warrants for two killers

SUKKUR: SHC Circuit Bench Sukkur has issued arrest warrants against two builders in an alleged murder and kidnapping case and directed police to ensure their arrest. Muhammad Achar, counsel of Sharif Khoso, accused Rao Shakir and Saeed Ghani Mahesar as criminals, wanted for the murder of Qasim Khoso and kidnapping of Qutabuddin Bakhrani but the Sukkur Police are not the least bothered to arrest any of them. He said that the Additional Session Judge V Sukkur has also ordered NADRA to block the CNICs of Rao Shakir and his alleged associates.