PTF moves to ITF for financial assistance

ISLAMABAD: As the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has yet to come forward for the support of Covid-hit sports fraternity, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has moved to International Tennis Federation (ITF) seeking financial assistance package in an effort to help jobless coaches, players and support staff.

In a letter addressed to ITF President David Haggerty, PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan has requested for financial assistance enabling PTF to extend much needed help to all those tennis related technical and non-technical officials who were totally dependent on tennis activities during pre COVID-19.

“Now they have rendered jobless, No activities mean no earning for them. They and their families were totally dependent on the daily income through tennis activities. Over 40 days of lockdown so far and uncertain future has rendered hundreds of these workers jobless. As these coaches, players and other support staff started looking at us, we were expecting some financial package from the government for their assistance.

With no hope from the Ministry IPC insight, we have decided to move to ITF in an effort to extend help to these jobless tennis fraternity who had contributed a lot in making Pakistan as one of the leading tennis playing nation in Asia,” Salim Saifullah Khan said.

The PTF president said these players and coaches deserve financial support in hour of need.“I have called on the ITF president to extend financial assistance to the PTF so that those going through tough times should be supported. The PTF through its meager resources have ensured that its employees stay safe and keep on getting their monthly salaries in time. But we are also worried about those tennis players, coaches and other support staff who entirely depend on day to day activities,” Salim Saifullah said.