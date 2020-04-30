SHC concerned over inaction against cultivation of vegetables with sewage

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday observed that the cultivation of vegetables through sewerage water was highly injurious to the health of citizens, and asked the provincial law officer why the deputy commissioners had failed to remove the encroachments from government land and stop the unhygienic cultivation of vegetables.

During a hearing of a petition against the illegal cultivation of vegetables through sewage in Malir, a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that it was a matter of illegal cultivation of vegetables and encroachments on government land, but no action was being taken by the deputy commissioners concerned despite having ample powers and authority to do so.

The court was informed by the deputy commissioners of the Malir and Korangi districts that grass and vegetables were being cultivated on around 290 acres of government land in the Malir River in Deh Sharabi, Taluka Ibrahim Haidery.

The high court observed that both deputy commissioners were asking help and assistance of their district municipal corporations, the agriculture secretary, and the supply and prices department. It said encroachments had been set up on government land on which some illegal activities were being carried out, including the cultivation of vegetables through sewerage water.

The court observed that both deputy commissioners had ample powers and authority to remove the encroachments and stop the illegal practice, but they had not done anything so far.

It remarked that the deputy commissioners instead of controlling the menace were shifting burden onto others.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the DC reports, the court directed the provincial law officers to call the Malir and Korangi deputy commissioners and the Mukhtiarkar to appear before the court with progress reports on May 6.