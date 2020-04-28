CM Usman Buzdar approves plan to promote investment

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved initial framework of Rise Punjab initiative to promote investment and development in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a handout issued here, the Planning and Development (P&D) Board chairman presented the document of the framework during a meeting, which was held here with the chief minister in the chair on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister pointed out that Punjab took the lead in devising the Rise Punjab Plan in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. He emphasised that the identification of new priorities was the need of the hour and added that new steps would be taken to boost investment opportunities and development projects.

He said that a new strategy had been devised for ensuring social protection and provision of healthcare and education facilities to citizens. Usman Buzdar said that the government was committed to promoting public welfare projects by using a new approach as it was imperative to move forward with full dedication to ensure social protection to people. He called for submission of a report at the earliest after reviewing the proposal of setting up social protection fund, adding that the initial document of Rise Punjab Plan was a good effort in the backdrop of the prevailing situation and priorities should be moulded according to the situation.

The chief minister ordered for further improving the document and added that private investors would be encouraged under the public-private partnership. The public welfare projects will be started under the public-private partnership mode, he added.

public welfare: Usman Buzdar Monday sought the help of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in the province to monitor the public welfare initiative in their respective districts, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter written to the MNAs, the chief minister hoped that they would utilise all their resources to deal with the unusual situation in the province.

He emphasised that the role of elected representatives was very important in monitoring the government initiatives, as collective efforts would help to overcome the pandemic at the earliest. Usman Buzdar said that daily coronavirus testing capacity of Punjab had reached 5,000, which would be soon enhanced to 10,000 tests daily. A network of field hospitals, isolation wards, high dependency units and quarantine centres had been established in Punjab, he added.

He said that the government fully understood the difficulties of the unemployed people due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. However, he added that the largest-ever financial aid programme had been launched for the people of Punjab facing financial issues. The general public was facing difficulties due to price hike and hoarding in Ramazan, he regretted. The chief minister impressed upon the MNAs to remain in constant contact with their respective district administrations and monitor the actions taken against hoarders and illegal profiteers. Similarly, they should also supervise anti-dengue and Clean and Green Punjab Programme, with a review of healthcare facilities being provided in hospitals. Youshould play an active role in finding solution of problems being faced by people.