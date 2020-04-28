Police fail to control kite-flying

GUJRANWALA:The police and the district administration have allegedly failed to stop kite-flying in various localities, especially in DC Colony. The people were busy flying kites despite ban on it by the government. The youth were availing the advantage of soften hand by the government departments as mostly police personnel were busy implement on lockdown in the city areas. It was told that due to ban, kites were not being sold openly in shops and mostly people selling them from their homes. On the other hand, the police spokesman said that all the police officers had been directed to control the kite-flying in their respective areas. He said that parents should also stop their children from kite-flying to save their lives.