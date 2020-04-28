Traders in Bannu protest lockdown

BANNU: Traders here on Monday staged a protest against the imposition of the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions.

The traders from the main bazaar in the Bannu city gathered outside the Bannu Press Club and demanded the government to allow them to reopen their shops. The protesting traders were led by their representatives Manan Khan and Qaiser Khan. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the traders could no longer afford to shut their businesses so the government should allow them to operate. They asked the government to relax the lockdown by easing the restrictions.