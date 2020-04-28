No Pakistani U19 squash player among top ten in Asia

KARACHI: No Pakistani junior squash player is among top ten in under-19 category in Asia.

According to the latest rankings released by Asian Squash Federation, Pakistan’s Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif occupy the 20th position in under-19 category. Naveed Rehman is ranked 41st in the category.

The country’s players in other categories have, however, improved their rankings.

In the under-17 category, Ashab Irfan moved to 8th spot from 10th and Waleed Khalil jumped to 22nd from 25th.

In the under-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim rose to 3rd place from 4th and M Hanif climbed to 38th spot from 40th.

However, Hamza Khan went down to 6th spot from 2nd and Humam Ahmed fell two positions to 17th.

Abdullah Nawaz slid to 11th spot from 3rd in the under-13 category. But Umair Arif rose to 22nd position from 25th.

In the under-11 category, Huzaifa Shahid jumped to 19th spot from 29th and Ahad Butt reached 42nd position from 61st.