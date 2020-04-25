close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
Senegal records largest single rise in virus infections

World

DAKAR: Coronavirus claimed its seventh fatality in Senegal on Friday, as health officials recorded the West African state´s largest single increase in infections and warned that traders are particularly at risk. In a statement on Friday, the health ministry announced that a 65-year-old man had succumbed to COVID-19 in the seaside capital Dakar. Senegalese authorities said the same day that they had recorded 66 new coronavirus cases — out of a total of 545 — in the largest single increase since the pandemic began in the country.

