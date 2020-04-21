close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
25 kite-sellers arrested

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 21, 2020

Rawalpindi: In crackdown on kite-sellers in limits of different police stations in Rawalpindi city as many as 25 kite-sellers were arrested and hundreds of kites and chemical kite-string was also recovered.

In limits of different police stations including Rata Amral, Westridge, Airport, Banni, Waris Khan, New Town, Sadar and Ganjmandi, police held crackdown on kite-sellers and registered cases against them for violation of kite-flying in the city

Meanwhile, police while making crackdown on criminals arrested 18 outlaws and also recovered pistol, Charas, liquor and ammunition from their possession.

