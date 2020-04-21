Alliance demands mega schemes in merged districts

LANDIKOTAL: Office-bearers of the Khyber Political Alliance on Monday demanded the government to start mega developmental schemes to provide the residents of tribal districts with job opportunities.

The demand was made at a press conference, where the newly chosen president of the alliance Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, general secretary Murad Hussain Afridi, senior vice-presidents Malak Nadeem Afridi, vice-presidents Zakir Afridi and Saida Jan Afridi, joint secretary Rasheed Shinwari, Finance secretary Sajid Afridi were present. Mufti Shinwari said that the tribal districts’ residents could not see any mega project in the past two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. “The PTI leaders are good at releasing sugar-coated statements and only benefitting own party workers,” said Mufti Ejaz, who belongs to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

The alliance leaders demanded the government to carry out development schemes at the community level in Khyber district beyond any political affiliations. Shah Hussain Shinwari of the Awami National Party said that besides other aspects of life the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world severely suffered studies of students.