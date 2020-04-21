PHC CJ examines precautionary measures

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth on Monday inspected the precautionary arrangements made at the PHC. Expressing satisfaction at the arrangements, he said the steps would help stop the spread of Covid-19. A meticulous precautionary regime has been put in place on the premises of PHC. That included disinfectants sprayed through mist fans on all visitors, staff and officers. At numerous locations, soap and sanitizers were made available. The temperature of all those entering the court is checked through thermal guns and those showing symptoms of flu, cough or fever are shifted to the Basic Health Unit at the PHC premises.