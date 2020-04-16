Fight against coronavirus: Nishtar Hospital admin asked to review strategies

MULTAN: The Joint Medical Action Committee (JMAC) on coronavirus Wednesday asked the Nishtar hospital administration to improve its strategies and performance in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik chaired the JMAC meeting. The meeting reviewed the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals. The meeting paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army for playing a vital role to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting decided to establish a separate isolation centre of 500 beds for coronavirus patients at Nishtar hospital and the provision of PPE to all doctors and paramedics serving at high risk areas. Addressing the meeting, the minister said the government is making all-out efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, but the administration and doctors of the Nishtar hospital are allegedly showing poor performance.

He said the administration and doctors of the hospital should improve their mutual coordination to win the fight against coronavirus pandemic. He directed the Nishtar hospital administration to constitute a working group of stakeholders and hold its meeting daily. The minister asked the doctors to avoid highlighting their problems at other forums other than the hospital. He said the Nishtar hospital is one of the major health facility in the region. The minister appreciated the administration of the Tayyip Erodogan hospital for treating coronavirus cases. A representative of the Nishtar hospital administration briefed the meeting, saying there is no shortage of PPE at the hospital and wards Nos 26, 27, 28, 29 and 22 are allocated for coronavirus suspects.