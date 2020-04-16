Lockdown-hit families given food packets in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, food packets were distributed among lockdown-hit deserving families under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Former MD Wasa Faqir Muhammad Ch, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta,Rai Asif and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DG expressed solidarity with the members of lockdown-hit deserving families and said the lockdown was imperative to control the spread of coronavirus, however the difficulties of daily wagers were being realised and the government and philanthropists are actively providing daily use items to deserving families. He said we can contain the spread of the virus with unity, discipline and commitment.