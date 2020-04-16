Coronavirus lockdown: Sirajul Haq asks govts, all political parties to evolve unanimous strategy

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed upon the dire need for the federal and provincial governments, and all political parties to evolve a unanimous strategy to effectively counter the terrible situation created by coronavirus and lockdown.

A collective political approach could go a long way in finding out permanent solution to every problem and reaching out to the poor and needy in every nook and corner of the country, he said while addressing the bloggers attached to different institutions via video link at Mansoora on Wednesday.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present on the occasion. Sirajul Haq advised the government to refrain from point scoring which was needless at this crucial juncture of national history and also a waste of time and resources.

He said that lack of harmony among political leaders in the country in this hour of crisis was a tragedy which was compounding the problems of the affected people, adding that it was the foremost duty of the government to take the lead in contacting the all political leaderships in the country.