COVID-19: amended notification explains what’s allowed and what’s not

The Sindh government, after consultation with the federal government, has issued an amended notification by giving relaxation to industries and small traders with preventive measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The new orders will remain in force till April 30.

The notification reads, “Whereas the corona virus spread and increase in COVID-I 9 cases has been seen worldwide causing devastating consequences and illness and deaths resulting from it. That social distancing measures and such precautionary measures are seen to decrease the COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths. That Government of Sindh issued orders from time to time earlier to avoid unnecessary and avoidable movement of public in order to contain the spread of disease.

"That after careful considerations of the situation and the spread of disease and further deliberations in National Coordination Committee, the government after considering various options is satisfied that such restrictive measures adopted are necessary to continue for some time to contain the spread of disease and break the chain of spread of virus while opening up certain economic activities with the condition that such operations/ activities strictly follow SOPs with a view to ensure that spread is prevented while such operations are allowed.

"Now therefore in exercise of powers under section 3(1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) and in continuation of order of even number dated April-2, 2020 hereby issues following directions, regulations and necessary measures to be observed and adopted by all the concerned businesses, general public etc.

Complete closure/ban

"All educational institutions i.e. schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutes, universities (both public and private), coaching centres, madaris (already closed till May 31st, 2020). All public places where people gather in large numbers and group together on streets and road sides and any other place without observing social distancing and precautionary measures against virus spread. Shopping malls, cinema halls, marriage halls, banquet halls, marques, lawns, clubs, hotels, halls, auditoriums, farm houses, beaches, electronic markets, showrooms, boutiques, beauty parlors, luxury items outlets etc.

"All markets and shops of non-essential items and any related activity to remain closed and suspended except those specifically permitted by this order. Restaurants remain closed for serving guests and customers as well as take home services (only home delivery by the restaurant is, however, permitted). "Entertainment areas where public gathers including but not limited to Farm Houses etc, Beaches like Sea View, Hawke’s bay, Sandspit, Paradise Point, Tourist spots, play areas, grounds, public parks etc. Religious and social congregations, ceremonies, functions, gatherings of all kind. (Necessary obligations like marriage, funeral/burial may take place with close family members only with social distancing measures and after informing local administration)."

According to the notification, gatherings at shrines and religious places, jail visitors and meetings with prisoners will not be allowed, as will public transport -- intra-city, intercity and inter-provincial public passenger transport (whereas the transport of goods is permissible with restrictions to follow SOPs on social distancing and precautionary measures).

5pm to 8am

The notification further reads: "All shops including general and convenience, grocery stores and shops as well as medical stores situated in malls and superstores. Petrol pumps in city areas are to remain closed during this time. Except, those specifically allowed by an order and the following: — Person requiring emergency medical care, Law enforcing agencies personnel, Doctors and staff (medical and allied) attending hospitals and allied services attached to hospitals, only those Medical stores that are situated within or adjacent to hospitals or health facilities. Technical staff attending electricity, gas, water, Sewerage related emergencies and services, cleaning municipal staff when on duty. Persons on good transport carrying essential goods and permitted service’s related items with one helper and cleaner (no passenger allowed on goods transport). Charity organizations with their limited persons for the only purpose of distribution of ration among poor and needy conditional to having approval and permission from Law enforcement and District Administration. Newspaper sorting and distribution as well as Milk and Dairy related work may commence from 5am."

Commuting

The notification says, "Move and travel singly with over three feet distance between persons. Single person on a motorbike (except in case of female family member residing in the same household); maximum two persons in car (one more allowed in case a very sick person necessarily requires an attendant).

"No public road transport allowed. Staff and Labour for permissible activities, industry, hospitals and allied services of hospital can travel in Company Vehicle with clearly marked banner, displaying showing Company, Office, Factory name. The management, staff, labor travelling by such vehicle must be seated at a distance from one another (about 1/3 of seating capacity of vehicle) and adopt precautions as per SOPS. Carry ID Card, Service Card during movements to show to LEAs.

What’s allowed?

The notification reads: "Food and related shops, manufacturers, distributors and all related in chain like wheat and rice, pulses, bardana, bags for rice, packaging etc. Seeds, fertilizers, pesticide, fish, meat, vegetable, fruit, dairy, poultry, poultry feed etc and related activities in chain and related shops, stores, godowns, manufacturers and transport etc.

"Bakeries, tandoors, agriculture and related activities including sowing, harvesting etc and related use of Thrashers, Tractors their repairs, maintenance, agricultural implements etc. and all activities related to supply chain including irrigation and related. Health and related services Hospitals, Laboratories, Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Manufacturing, packaging, transport etc i.e. all within value, supply chain items of personal hygiene like Soaps, Sanitizers and disinfectants etc. "Electricity, Gas, Oil, LPG, Power Generation (Solar, Wind, Bagasse etc) Production Generation, distribution, storage where applicable and related maintenance activities.

Essential Municipal Services, Water Supply (including Water Tankers), Sewerage, Solid Waste) Transport of Goods within and out of Province. Welfare Organizations duly registered and permitted for distribution of ration and relief goods in coordination with district administration and LEAs. Public and private telecom and cellular companies’ technical staff for maintenance with limited admin staff. Call centers, customers support centers with no customers including 24 hours helpline for cellular, telecom, mobile and internet banking and bill payment with minimal staff.

"Technical staff of cellular companies (for repair / maintenance of towers/cables and related services) with minimal admin staff. Banks with minimal essential staff. Required to shift to more online services. Newspaper, Text Books, Printing, transport and distribution. Port Operations, PNSC, Custom.

Media persons on duty, Railway freight services and their essential staff. Petrol, Oil, Lubricants and related services, oil tankers, LPG, transport, storage etc.

"Postal and courier services, delivery companies conditional order with SOPs separately issued. Sindh government administration and essential staff as per SGA&CD notification. PSPC & NSPC (Pakistan Security Printing Corporation and National Security Printing Company) printing fresh currency notes, etc. FBR/IRS, AG office essential staff only. Law enforcement agencies, defence services, SECP related activities and Pakistan Stock Exchange with stress on online/work from home environment."