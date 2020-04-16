Special relief package for students triggers condemnation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday announced a relief package for the students of private schools, but it triggered condemnation instead of appreciation from the parents.

Through a briefing shared with media persons, the minister announced what he called “special package” for parents of students of the private schools. According to him, the schools charging Rs6,000 and above as monthly fee would grant 20 percent cut to their students for the months of April and May. He said the schools charging fee less than Rs6,000 would give 10 percent cut in the fee. However, he added that the concession would not be applicable on students who have already been getting concessions from the schools. The minister urged the parents to deposit the fee timely so that the schools are able to pay salaries to their teachers and other employees.

The minister paid special thanks to the private schools for “honouring his appeal and introducing the special package for students.” He had recently made an appeal to the private schools to give some concession to the students.

Meanwhile, the announcement by the minister has sparked condemnation as many people said that this so-called special package would not provide any relief to the parents who have already been affected badly by the long lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They said that 10 percent concession in fee would not serve any purpose. They pointed out that majority of the students are studying in schools that are charging fee less than Rs6,000 and they are the ones who deserve maximum concession as they mostly belong to lower middle class. Those studying in schools charging more than Rs6,000 are the ones who can afford to pay high fees. “The schools charging heavy fee and the students studying there mostly come from the upper middle and upper class and their parents have the capacity to afford educational expenses of their wards. These expensive schools also are in a position to pay salaries to their staff even if they don’t collect fee,” said Wajeehur Rahman, an academician. Some parents said the real problem rests with the school charging lesser fee and the students studying there. They felt the government should have done proper workout over the matter in consultation with different stakeholders and announced a comprehensive package.

A senior official told The News that a proposal had already been floated in the elementary and secondary education department that the teachers of the low-fee schools should be supported and the school owners should be directed to give maximum concession to students.

“It is not difficult for the government to announce a package for the teachers of the private schools. This way the schools’ excuse would be overcome that they have to pay salaries to the teachers. The schools could be forced to grant 100 percent remission of fee during the closure of the schools,” the official said. But they complained the government did not take the matter seriously and went ahead with its decision.

“Now parents in the name of concession have been asked to deposit their outstanding fees in time. It looks strange. The minister seems more concerned about fee collection by the private schools,” remarked Zubair Ali, a parent. “The government instead of throwing dust in the eyes of the people should come up with a concrete decision and provide maximum relief to parents in this hour of trial,” he maintained.