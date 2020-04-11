Bride’s father held for violating Section 144

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Police have arrested the father of a bride for violating Section 144 on Friday. On a tip-off, police raided a marriage function of the daughter of Nasrullah at village Burrage Cheema and arrested him on charges of violating Section 144.
CASH SNATCHED: Two bandits snatched cash, a cell phone and gold jewellery from a couple in the area of Satra police on Friday. Afzaal and his wife were intercepted by bandits and were deprived of Rs 6,000, a cell phone and gold jewellery.
