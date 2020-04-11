close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

Bride’s father held for violating Section 144

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

DASKA: Police have arrested the father of a bride for violating Section 144 on Friday. On a tip-off, police raided a marriage function of the daughter of Nasrullah at village Burrage Cheema and arrested him on charges of violating Section 144.

CASH SNATCHED: Two bandits snatched cash, a cell phone and gold jewellery from a couple in the area of Satra police on Friday. Afzaal and his wife were intercepted by bandits and were deprived of Rs 6,000, a cell phone and gold jewellery.

Latest News

More From Pakistan