Bride’s father held for violating Section 144

DASKA: Police have arrested the father of a bride for violating Section 144 on Friday. On a tip-off, police raided a marriage function of the daughter of Nasrullah at village Burrage Cheema and arrested him on charges of violating Section 144.

CASH SNATCHED: Two bandits snatched cash, a cell phone and gold jewellery from a couple in the area of Satra police on Friday. Afzaal and his wife were intercepted by bandits and were deprived of Rs 6,000, a cell phone and gold jewellery.