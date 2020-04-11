close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

CDMA seeks relief package

Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Amin Yousuf Balgamwala on Friday sought a relief package from the government to save commercial importers from bankruptcy, a statement said. Balgamwala requested the government to reinstate fixed tax regime and SRO 1190 for commercial importers and also demanded to abolish CNIC condition on sale of goods to unregistered persons for the betterment of the economy.

“Business of commercial importers has been destroyed and they are facing serious financial losses due to ongoing severe economic crisis,” Balgamwala said. “The government needs to provide relief to the import sector and local businesses so that they can cope with the situation.”

Balgamwala suggested to reduce the withholding tax to 2 percent from 4.5 percent on all supplies for manufacturers & traders to eliminate the discrimination between commercial importers of raw materials and industries.

