PTI leader asks Sindh govt to stop ‘playing politics over Ehsaas programme’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said on Friday that the Ehsaas programme was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s immediate efforts to provide relief for the poor and the lower segment of society, but, unfortunately, the Sindh government had been busy in playing politics over the federal government’s relief programme.

Accusing the Pakistan Peoples Party of political point-scoring over the Ehsaas programme, Zaman, who is also an MPA, said that administrative failure of the provincial government to provide relief to the people was evident.

“Under the Ehsaas programme, deserving families are provided relief in cash, which is an excellent measure by the federal government, but the provincial government wants to play a political card to undermine this huge effort,” said the PTI leader.

He said that the programme was implemented across the country on merit and transparency. However, it was only the Sindh province where it experienced administrative lapses and complaints of deductions, he said.

The PTI leader demanded that an inquiry should take place against all those deputy commissioners under which the arrangements were inadequate for the Ehsaas programme. He also asked the Sindh government to address all shortcomings to provide relief to the people of Sindh, and demanded of the DG Rangers to deploy Rangers personnel at the Ehsaas centres all over the province.