In quarantine

It was announced by the PM that the NDMA is making arrangements for around 150,000 Pakistanis waiting to return home from abroad, for quarantine upon arrival. Instead of focusing on just the hospitals for these arrangements, the NDMA/ relevant authorities may also consider the option of self-quarantine by those who have adequate arrangements/ space at their residences. Pakistani embassies/ consulates are understood to already be in contact with such stranded travelers; further details may be collected through the same channels from those willing to self-quarantine, and respective premises scrutinized by relevant local administration prior hand followed by letting those cleared to have suitable facilities avail the self-quarantine.

That would reduce the burden on NDMA and other relevant authorities to arrange adequate quarantine facilities for those in-country as well as those returning from abroad, while the Pakistanis stranded abroad would be able to return home early; thereby ceasing their continued exposure to the Covid-19 hazard wherever they are waiting to return home.

Asim Raza

Islamabad