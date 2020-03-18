close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Youth shot dead

National

March 18, 2020

FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in the limits of Millat Town police station on Tuesday. Police said that Shakeel was standing near Haq Baho Chowk on Millat Road when unidentified motorcyclists shot him dead. The police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

