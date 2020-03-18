Jang/Geo head would stand vindicated, says Shujaat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain said Tuesday he had studied the NAB case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief. Talking to Hamid Mir, the host of Geo News programme Capital Talk, Shujaat said he was confident that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will come out vindicated.
