SALU Ghotki, Shahdadkot campuses to remain closed till May 31

SUKKUR: Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah, presided over a meeting of deans of all faculties of the university and announced university closure till May in view of the COVID-19.

Prof Dr Parveen Shah said in view of the widespread COVID- 19 infection, social distancing is the best safeguard. She announced closing down the university campuses of Ghotki and Shahdadkot from March 16 to May 31. However, the administrative staff would remain on their duties.