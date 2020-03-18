Cambridge exams from April to May postponed in Pakistan

KARACHI: Owing to the widespread coronavirus infection and the recent government decisions, the A and O level examinations under the Cambridge Assessment International Education scheduled from April 27 to May 30 in Pakistan have been postponed.

However the exams scheduled for June will take place as planned, said Uzma Yousuf, country director of Cambridge Assessment International Education. The statement from the country director said, “we note the Pakistan government’s decision that examinations across the country will not take place until 1 June.

This includes local and Cambridge examinations. Some Cambridge examinations are scheduled to take place from 1 June, and as of now, we anticipate that they will run in Pakistan asplanned.”

It further stated that “we are working in collaborationwith the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety of students, and provide them with academic continuity in this very challenging situation.”

Yousaf said: We will also now plan for running a full exam series in October and November for students who are not able to take them in May and June. The Cambridge May/June exam series runs in countries throughout the world and goes ahead in agreement with local governments. “We understand the pressure students and parents are under in these unique and challenging circumstances, and how tough it is for them. Both Cambridge and the government of Pakistan are trying to make the best decisions possible for students at this time.”

Earlier, in a statement, the Cambridge Pakistan had stated that Cambridge exams work on an international timetable which takes 18 months to put together, so we are unable to change it. However, we fully appreciate the challenges students, parents and schools around the world face in this unique situation, and we are working out ways to support students who cannot take some or all of their exams.”