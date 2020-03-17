DCs directed to implement govt instructions

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of four districts to ensure implementation on the government instruction regarding coronavirus.Presiding over a meeting of the DCs, the commissioner said strict action must be taken against people violating the government instruction under section 144.

She directed establishing quarantine and isolation wards in the four districts and also directed the health department Sargodha to immediately establish quarantine wards containing 50 beds in Sargodha. Commissioner has banned all type of vacation of CEO’s, doctors, paramedical staff and other staff. She emphasized the need to utilize disaster management’s funds to ensure availability of essential equipment including ventilators and mask in all four districts of division. She also directed to make sure the precautionary measures including masks, sanitizer for consumer and workers at vegetable and fruit markets and cattle markets.