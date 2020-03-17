White House to check all visitors and staff

WASHINGTON: Anyone entering the White House will have their temperature taken, an official said Sunday, tightening preventive measures against the coronavirus one day after US President Donald Trump tested negative. Fever is a symptom of COVID-19, the new disease that has killed more than 6,400 people worldwide and which the United States is scrambling to contain.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the checks would be carried out from Monday morning on anyone who comes into the White House complex — including officials, advisors and journalists. “As was announced over the weekend, additional temperature checks will be conducted on individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president throughout the day,” he added.

Trump, 73, was tested for the virus after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive. His physician said Saturday that the result was negative and the president was symptom-free. Over the weekend, the White House began checking the temperature of people in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as a precaution.

Russia launches task force to combat coronavirus spread: Russia announced new steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Monday, including closing its border with Belarus, but hopes to avoid taking “tougher measures”. Moscow has already shut its border with China and limited flights with Iran and South Korea.

Russia announced last week it was limiting flights to the European Union. “Proactive preventative measures we already took in February have reduced the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. Russia has recorded 63 cases of COVID-19 but no deaths, according to official figures.

“We should do all we can so that the situation does not develop like in other countries,” Mishustin said. The prime minister announced a task force was being created to lead Russia´s response to the pandemic. A new 24-hour online alert system will alert Russians with updates via social media and a dedicated hotline will be active soon, the prime minister said. “We are deliberately introducing all the current restrictions in order to avoid tougher measures in the future,” he added.