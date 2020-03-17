Condolences

LAHORE :A meeting of Executive Council of Engineers Study Forum, a registered Think Tank of Engineers, held here Monday chaired by its president Mian Fazal Ahmad. The meeting condoled the death of Dr Mubashir Hasan, former federal minister. his services rendered to the nation as federal minister especially by setting up a number of organisations like Nespak, National Construction Company and low cost housing projects for the benefit of engineers and national economy. He was instrumental in initiating nuclear programme in the country as adviser to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.