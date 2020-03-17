Moonis Elahi for practical steps to check virus

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has said that the people worried about COVID-19 dangers are waiting for practical measures and not only government statements.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said that preparation of government hospitals for tackling with this contagious disease was not enough for time being, and still essential measures have not been taken for diagnosing this virus, people are forced to pay thousands of rupees to private laboratories for test which is out of reach of the people that they should spent such a huge amount for diagnosing the disease whereas they are already worried about price hike.

He said that the responsible of health should concentrate on their task within the country instead of sending protective masks abroad and take immediate and effective measures in government hospitals whereas it is also essential to make protective measures result-oriented.