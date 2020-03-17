Turn to Allah, repent for sins: JI Karachi chief

Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has requested people to pray to Almighty Allah for the health and safety of everybody, saying “it is time we repented for our sins”.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the world was undergoing a test and “we should ask God for His mercy so we could come out of the crisis” prevailing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hafiz Naeem said the whole nation should collectively pray to Allah that they may stay safe and pledge to stay away from all kinds of sins. “It is high time we believes in the hereafter and made a firm believe that we all have appear before God on the Day of Judgment,” he said. He said everybody should have a firm belief in GOD and pray to Allah to save the nation form all viruses.