Female online food services become famous in twin cities

Islamabad : Female online food service has become popular among citizens residing in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The increasing opportunities of online livelihood and employment in the rapidly changing economic situation had encouraged the women to step out of their houses and open new door of providing food services through online.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are not only the gateway to the country of vast culture, historic civilization and savouring cuisine rather has become the home online cooking service.

Another Tehzeem Fatima said that she is doing online kitchen service and earn enough amount for her family adding that most of the people prefer to have quality meal on reasonable rates.

She said that now a days in most offices people avoid restaurant’s meal and prefer home cooked food so her business is boosting day by day.

A customer, Zara Hassan said I am a working lady and usually have less time to cook so whenever I want to eat something in office I get it through online food service through just one call.

The best thing about this service is that I get the food of my choice without doing any effort or by going to restaurant.

“People are nowadays avoiding junk foods of restaurants due to their unhygienic quality and rates so they prefer to have home cooked meals,” she said.