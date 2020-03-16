Nine killed in different road accidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur region. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that caused the deaths of both the rider and a pillion, father and son respectively, who were identified as Muhammad Qasim and Sajjad Machi, while deceased Qasim’s wife Mehran was injured. In another incident, a cycle collided with a camel cart at Sanghar-Mirpurkhas Road that caused the death of a youth Muhammad Ishaq Brohi while Muhammad Amin, the deceased’s father, was injured.

Reports said a car hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway, Khairpur, near Faiz Gunj that killed two persons, identified as Murad Ali Zardari and Deedar Ali Zardari, while Ali Gohar was injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to the Karoundi Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said in another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that killed both riders Badlo Noonari and Hafeezullah on the spot. The police said in the limits of Tanghwani, a motorcycle hit a fruit cart in which Qaimuddin and his son Rehmatullah Gishkori were killed.