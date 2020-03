National Jr Tennis enters semis stage

LAHORE: The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 entered the semifinals stage here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday. As many as 24 more matches were played on the third day of the championship in men’s singles (Punjab Ranking), ladies singles, boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12 and boys/girls U-10. Today (Sunday), the semifinals of men’s singles (Punjab Ranking), girls U-16, boys/girls U-12 and boys/girls U-10 will be played while the finals of the event will be played tomorrow (Monday) at 3:00 pm.

In men’s singles (Punjab Ranking) quarterfinals, Imran Bhatti thumped Inam Arif 6-1, 6-1, Mian Bilal defeated Jabir Ali 6-4, 6-2, Hassan Riaz beat Zaryab Pirzada 6-2, 7-6 and Faizan Fayyaz edged out Sikandar Hayat 6-3, 7-5. In boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz defeated Hamza Jawad 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 while Ahtesham Arif beat Ifham Rana 7-6, 6-2.

In ladies singles (Punjab Ranking) semifinals, Noor Malik (ZTBL) played well against Ashtifila Arif 6-0, 6-0 while Esha Jawad toppled Rahat Javed 6-1, 6-1. In girls U-16 quarterfinals, Labika Durab trounced Ashtifila Arif 4-1, 4-0 and Mehru Fatima beat Fajar Masood 4-2, 4-2.

In boys U-16 semifinals, Bilal Asim had to struggle hard to beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 while Abdul Hanan Khan routed Hamza Jawad 6-3, 6-3. In boys U-14 semifinals, Bilal Asim toppled Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-0 while Ahmad Nael thumped Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-1. In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan thrashed Ali Zain 4-0, 4-1, Ahtesham Humayun hammered Ameer Mazari 4-1, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-2, 4-1 while Haniya Minhas beat Abu Bakar Talha 2-4, 5-3, 10-8.

In boys/girls U–12 doubles semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Husnain Ali Rizwan outpaced Ismail Aftab/Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-2 while Abu Bakar Talha/Haniya Minhas beat Ameer Mazari/Ahtesham Humayun 4-2, 5-3. In boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1, Ismail Aftab crushed Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Ali Usman 4-0, 4-0 while Hamza Ali Rizwan Beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-2.