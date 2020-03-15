close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Asad joins Sultans

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior Test batsman international Asad Shafiq has joined Multan Sultans’ camp as a silver category player on Saturday. Quetta Gladiators included Omair bin Yousaf as an emerging player. Asad’s and Omair’s inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Latest News

More From Sports