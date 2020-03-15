Asad joins Sultans

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior Test batsman international Asad Shafiq has joined Multan Sultans’ camp as a silver category player on Saturday. Quetta Gladiators included Omair bin Yousaf as an emerging player. Asad’s and Omair’s inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.