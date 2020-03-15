Kashmiri student found dead in Indian university

ISLAMABAD: A 22-year-old Kashmiri student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as Asrar Bashir, a resident of Achahipora locality of Islamabad town of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

He was a B-Tech 6th semester student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. A relative of Asrar Bashir who flew to Hyderabad to receive his body told media Asrar had left his hostel room to offer Fajr prayers on his motorbike and was later spotted dead in the campus. “Asrar had severe head injuries but the Scooty was not damaged. Apparently it did not look like an accident,” the relative said.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir.

The troops cordoned off Semthan area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district, Nowpora Frisal area of Kulgam district and Sofigund Tral in Pulwama district and launched house to house searches. The military operations have caused immense inconvenience to the local people.