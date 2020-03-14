close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

‘Educational infrastructure being improved’

Islamabad

Islamabad: Education is the top priority of the government and all efforts are being made to bring improvement to the educational infrastructure, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate, College H-8. The celebrations included a plethora of exciting events like academics, sports, cultural and extracurricular activities spread over the week, making it one of the most festive and memorable periods in the history of the college.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari), special assistant to the prime minister on the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource, and Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were the chief guests of the occasion.

