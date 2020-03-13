Latest News
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Fri March 13, 2020
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Fri March 13, 2020
Magazines
View all Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Home
Latest
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
March 13, 2020
Home
Today's Paper
World
World
March 13, 2020
Listen
Latest News
WATCH: Prince Charles Ditches Handshake Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistani Schools, Madressahs, Universities To Remain Closed Till April 5 Amid Coronavirus Scare
Tom Holland Confirms 'Spider-Man 3'
PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans, Live Score, Match 27
Coronavirus: These Are The Isolation Wards Established By Sindh Government
NAB's Actions Must Not Be Linked With PTI-led Government: Awan
Austalian Politician Peter Dutton Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Days After Meeting Ivanka Trump
Shut Down Geo TV Or Shift Channel To Last Numbers, Cable Operators Ordered
PSL 2020: New Match Schedule
Coronavirus Scare: PCB Reschedules PSL 2020, Final To Be Played On March 18
More From World
Two-day Malam Jabba Spring Gala starts today
China says its COVID-19 peak is over
Australia announces over $11 billion virus stimulus package
China shuts down Everest over coronavirus
China assists Iraq with supplies, experience in combating virus
Iraq leaders, UN condemn attack on coalition troops
East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: monitor
Slovakia charges judges with corruption over journalist murder
Bosnia arrests six migrants suspected of raping teens
Will Italy’s shutdown beat the coronavirus?
Liberian journalists protest alleged police brutality
Coronavirus is a ‘controllable pandemic’: WHO
Pandemic exposes ‘digital divide’ as schools, workplaces close
US Congress votes to restrain Trump on Iran
EU says will offer migrants money to go home
Putin, Erdogan hail ‘decrease in tensions’ in Idlib