Two-day Malam Jabba Spring Gala starts today

MINGORA: The strong partnership between public-private sector and their stride for bringing change has resulted in reinvigorating the adventure tourism in the snowy valley of Swat-Malam Jabba, where back to back fifth sports activity is commencing from March 13.

The two-day ‘Winter Sports and Spring Gala’ is being arranged at at Magic Mountain which is located almost 9,000 foot above the sea level and set up by the private sector to promote thrilling winter sports among youth of the area. The ‘Magic Mountain’ is the first-ever ski resort in Malam Jabba that was aimed at giving new life to adventure tourism by imparting winter sports trainings to the locals.

“The heavy snow fall in the area has prompted us to arrange the second consecutive snow activity this month, fifth in current year. The snow-clad lofty slopes of Malam Jabba keep immense potential to lure nature winter sports enthusiasts and adventurists from the country and abroad,” said a spokesperson for the Smason Group of Companies.

Since the 2020 had been declared as the tourism year by the government, she said her company in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arranged four winter sports events this year that included the New Year Celebration, Winter Sports Festival, International Snowboarding Championship and Swat Snow Marathon.

“All the events has received overwhelming response from local and foreign winter sports lovers and this ‘Gala’ is also expected to feature in more than 50 national and international players.” the spokesperson said while giving details of tomorrow’s event.She said three categories of snowboarding and skiing would be held on the first and second days of the event in which under-10, under-15 and adults would take part in Slalom and Giant Slalom competitions.

The spokesperson said such events were playing big role in promoting Malam Jabba as an adventure travel destination across the globe.She said the foreign travel magazines had also highlighted Pakistan’s huge potential in adventure tourism which required collective efforts from all the relevant stakeholders.“‘Malam Jabba’ is one of the best places in Pakistan for playing winter sports and snow games which seeks proper branding and promotion at international level,” she remarked.