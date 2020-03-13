close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Man found dead inside shrine

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 50-year-old man was found dead inside the shrine of Baba Chup Shah near National Highway Authority toll plaza on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Thursday. According to Rajana police, the body has been shifted to district headquarters hospital for an autopsy.

OBITUARY: Former district sports officer Ch M Ashraf passed away after a protracted illness on Thursday. He was the father of advocate Ghulam Mustafa. Scores of people attended the funeral.

