Man found dead inside shrine

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 50-year-old man was found dead inside the shrine of Baba Chup Shah near National Highway Authority toll plaza on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Thursday. According to Rajana police, the body has been shifted to district headquarters hospital for an autopsy.
OBITUARY: Former district sports officer Ch M Ashraf passed away after a protracted illness on Thursday. He was the father of advocate Ghulam Mustafa. Scores of people attended the funeral.
