Cultural day preparations reviewed

LAHORE : A meeting was held to review the preparations for the celebrations of Punjab Cultural Day across the province, under the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the government had arranged “Punjab Culture Day 2020” to celebrate Punjab’s traditional colours and customary festivities on March 14, Punjab Culture Day will be held at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra.

He said the purpose of celebrating Punjab Cultural Day is to promote the sentiments of love and brotherhood. Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Rizwan Shareef said that Punjabi Culture has its own unique identity worldwide, this day will be celebrated in a splendid manner in the Arts Council across the Punjab, on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, young generation will be exposed to their great value that includes music, dance, Bhangra, plays, exhibitions, film festival, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls. Director General Pilac Samen Ray said dignity of Punjab is that people are closely attached to their traditions and purity and to pass these traditions to new generation, every year on 14 March Punjab culture day would be celebrated. On the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, colorful programmes will be displayed, he said.