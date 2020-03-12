Two proclaimed offenders killed, one arrestedin police encounter

RAWALPINDI: Two proclaimed offenders of the most wanted list of Category-A were reportedly killed and one was arrested after a police encounter in the precincts of Rawat Police station.

On tip of news, police raided the hideout of the most wanted proclaimed offenders at village Kinoba of Rawat here on Wednesday. During the raid, the proclaimed offenders opened fire at police. An extreme exchange of fire was observed between police and proclaimed offenders. Resultantly, two proclaimed offenders, including Nasir Shafat and Mansoor Shafat were reportedly killed while one of the culprit of the criminals was arrested alive with weapon.

The criminals were wanted in connection with different crimes under sections of terrorism, attempt of murder, resistance with police and robberies.

Earlier, police had also made a raid at the hideout of these criminals and exchange of firing, ASI Safeer Ahmed was injured and the criminals were succeeded to slip away from police.