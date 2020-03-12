close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
Obituary

National

 
March 12, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Ayesha Riaz d/o Air Commodore (R) Riyaz Ayhmed (late) and sister of Air Commodore (R) Arif Riaz, Air Commodore (R) Riaz and Col (R) Asim Riaz (late) passed away on Wednesday night.

Her funeral will be taken from her residence, house No 32, street No 4, Chaklala Scheme 3 and Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today (Thursday) at Jamia Masjid Noor street No 18 after Zhur prayers, says a press release.

