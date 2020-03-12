Life sentence for killing mother, stepfather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Model Court Khairpur on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a convict for killing his mother and stepfather. The judge of the Model Court, Khairpur, awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 0.1 million fine on Rahib Shah, s/o Baghan Shah, for killing his mother Noora Noorjahan alias Khatoon and stepfather Syed Fida Hussain Shah in January, 2011. The police shifted the criminal to the central prison, Khairpur.
