Thu Mar 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

Life sentence for killing mother, stepfather

OC
Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: The Model Court Khairpur on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a convict for killing his mother and stepfather. The judge of the Model Court, Khairpur, awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 0.1 million fine on Rahib Shah, s/o Baghan Shah, for killing his mother Noora Noorjahan alias Khatoon and stepfather Syed Fida Hussain Shah in January, 2011. The police shifted the criminal to the central prison, Khairpur.

