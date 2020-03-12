Nets stun Lakers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James missed a game-tying layup with just seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an upset 104-102 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. James looked poised to force overtime at the Staples Center as he drove towards the basket with the Nets holding a two-point lead. But James fluffed his effort and then Anthony Davis missed an open three-pointer as Brooklyn held on for a win that ended the Lakers’ four-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James missed a game-tying layup with just seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an upset 104-102 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. James looked poised to force overtime at the Staples Center as he drove towards the basket with the Nets holding a two-point lead. But James fluffed his effort and then Anthony Davis missed an open three-pointer as Brooklyn held on for a win that ended the Lakers’ four-game winning streak.