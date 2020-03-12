Nets stun Lakers

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James missed a game-tying layup with just seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an upset 104-102 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. James looked poised to force overtime at the Staples Center as he drove towards the basket with the Nets holding a two-point lead. But James fluffed his effort and then Anthony Davis missed an open three-pointer as Brooklyn held on for a win that ended the Lakers’ four-game winning streak.