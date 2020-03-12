Golimar residents continue protest against illegal buildings on second day

A large number of local residents of Golimar and relatives of those who were killed or injured in the buildings’ collapse incident held a protest on the second consecutive day on Golimar Road, closing the thoroughfare for all kind of traffic.

The protesters demanded legal action against those responsible for the incident and shouted slogans against the government for not providing compensation to the affected people. The protest caused massive traffic jam on Nawab Siddiq Ali Khan Road in the Rizvia police station’s remits. The protesters, who also included women and children, shouted slogans against the Sindh government and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The protest severely affected the traffic movement from Gulbahar to Nazimabad as a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam was witnessed for hours. The protesters demanded that the government stop ongoing illegal constructions to protect precious lives.

One of the protesters, Afzal, told The News that he had lost his mother and brother in the tragic incident. He lamented that so far no official of the Sindh government contacted him. He said his house was not the one that originally collapsed and he had to suffer bereavement and losses because another house fell on his.

He demanded that all the dangerous buildings in the city be demolished and all those corrupt government officials who allowed the construction of such buildings be taken to task.

During the protest, large contingents of the police and Rangers reached the site and assured the protesters of their full cooperation. As the protesters dispersed, the movement of vehicular traffic normalised in the area.