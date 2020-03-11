PM calls for proper planning on POL prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for a comprehensive strategy and planning on pricing of petroleum products, keeping in view the country’s needs and growth, and with coordination of all the concerned departments.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on factors relating to the determination of prices of petroleum products and how to work out a comprehensive strategy. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and other senior officials.

The prime minister expressed grave concern over the criminal negligence shown by the past governments, the price of which had to be paid by the masses. He noted that lack of comprehensive planning was reflective of negligence of the past rulers, who relied on policies for the time being and short term policies on the country’s needs.

The prime minister called for a comprehensive strategy and proper planning so that the transportation and other changes could be minimized as much as possible in order to provision of relief to masses.

Earlier, he was briefed on the import of petroleum products and the facts, which impacted their prices in diverse ways. He was informed that in the past, neither a proper planning was made nor any effort was made to curtail expenditures on transportation of petroleum products. The meeting was informed that lack of proper planning and negligence in controlling transportation and other charges, masses had to bear additional burden besides increase in their prices.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will lay foundation stone of seven construction projects of 20000 houses on Wednesday, costing Rs100 billion. Six of these projects are under the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and one under the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

According to the Prime Minister Office, construction and provision of houses is a very important sector of economic development and social stability. It said as per the vision of the prime minister, housing projects will not only provide shelter to thousands of homeless people but also promote several industries, concerning construction sector besides provision of new livelihood opportunities to scores of people.

It said that due to lack of proper planning in the past, today Pakistan faced shortage of about 10 million housing units. And this crisis has made it impossible for the low-income and salaried class to afford own houses.

The Housing Authority was focusing on provision of affordable residential facilities to all the federal government employees and in this connection, financing facilities will also be provided from banks.