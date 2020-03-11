Secy directed to let community-based motivators work

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary of Public Health and Engineering Department to let the community-based motivators (CBMs) perform their duties till the next hearing.

“The role of CBMs is inevitable in these days as they would have to inform the communities against coronavirus and other hygiene and sanitation issues but government has terminated their services,” argued advocate Humayon Faiz Rasool representing a petition by the motivators.

The counsel stated that the petitioners had been working for the last five years and their contracts had been regularly renewed, which showed that the posts occupied by the petitioners were permanent in nature. He said the petitioners, after a series of extension in contracts, had been adjusted in different payrolls, including Punjab government’s annual development programme. The counsel pointed out that the chief minister also extended the contract period of employees of Public Health and Engineering Department but the department was reluctant without explaining any reason.

He requested the court to restrain the government from terminating the petitioners and also order their regularisation in the interest of justice, equity and fair play. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti restrained the respondent secretary from disturbing the CBMs and directed him to let them perform their work. Further hearing was adjourned till April 21.