Measures to be taken to preserve historical heritage

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that multi-dimensional measures would be taken to preserve historical and cultural heritage of the division to keep the next generation apprised of the old culture and lifestyle of the region.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DLG Maria Tariq, ADCG Fazal-e-Rabi, Madam Bazla and other officers from Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts were also present. Showing his keen interest and love with the heritage, the commissioner said that the historical buildings, renowned historical personalities, handicrafts and local archeology were not only an identity of the region, but also a source of temptation towards historical information and development process.

The commissioner said that the district administrations of four districts had been asked to identify cultural and historical heritage in every nook and corner of their respective districts and compile directories in this regard.

He said that the lovers of the heritage would also be searched for getting their volunteer services regarding compiling the detailed information of the heritage. He said that special programmes would be launched to highlight the regional heritage for the information of general public and students.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave some suggestions to preserve the old buildings and said that the district administration had been working in this regard. It was informed during the meeting that tombs of Rai Ahmad Khan Kharal, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sir Ganga Ram, Teko Park, Khadar Bazaar Kamalia, Sangalwala Kamalia, Tarimu Headworks, Rivaz Bridge, Thall, Shorkot Mound, Darbar Sultan Bahu, Darbar Shah Jewna, Tomb of Shah Burhan, Badshahi Mosque and other historical buildings and places had so far been identified.