PML-N leader granted bail before arrest

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister and president of the PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Amir Muqam, secured the bail before arrest from the Peshawar High Court after NAB issued his warrant of arrests in the illegal assets case. The NAB had issued warrants for the arrest of the PML-N leader recently. The PML-N provincial president arrived at the PHC straight from the airport after he returned from London. A divisional bench of the PHC, while accepting his appeal for bail, directed NAB to submit reply in the next hearing on March 31. “We are neither thieves, nor cowards, and we will face Imran Khan at every front. We will prove in the courts that cases made by Imran Khan Niazi against us are false. The government is using these tactics to silence aides of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif,” said Amir Muqam.