Man shot dead in Lahore firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was murdered by unidentified men in the Shahdra Town police limits here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Zulfiqar. Police said unidentified suspects approached the victim and after an exchange of harsh words they opened fire at him. As a result, he received injuries and died on the spot.
LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was murdered by unidentified men in the Shahdra Town police limits here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Zulfiqar. Police said unidentified suspects approached the victim and after an exchange of harsh words they opened fire at him. As a result, he received injuries and died on the spot.