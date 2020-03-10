close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Man shot dead in Lahore firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was murdered by unidentified men in the Shahdra Town police limits here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Zulfiqar. Police said unidentified suspects approached the victim and after an exchange of harsh words they opened fire at him. As a result, he received injuries and died on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan